Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 bln-plus stimulus package

Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a strong contender to become next prime minister, has called for a package of more than 30 trillion yen ($273 billion) to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a magazine reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Suga's shock Friday announcement he was stepping down has thrown a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race set for Sept. 29 wide open, with an array of candidates considering running.

Kishida, 64, is the only candidate to formally announce his candidacy for the leadership so far.

Kishida told Diamond magazine that if he were to become prime minister, he would have the Bank of Japan maintain its 2% inflation target and massive stimulus programme.