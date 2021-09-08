India, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation on environment

Japan and India agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the environment and take forward the discussion on Joint Credit Mechanism at the first high level policy dialogue between Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India Bhupender Yadav and Minister of the Environment of Japan Koizumi Shinjiro on Tuesday.

Issues like air pollution, sustainable technologies and transports, climate change, marine litter, fluorocarbons, COP 26 among others were discussed.

In the meeting, Yadav acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on the environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies to India.

He also highlighted the achievements made by India in tackling climate change under the leadership of our Prime Minister.

Yadav stated, "India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen, etc."

Given Japan's expertise and technology on low carbon technology, minister requested Japan to consider joining the leadership group for industry transition, a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden