BRICS countries call for strengthening arms control system

The leaders of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) called for strengthening the system of arms control in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 13th BRICS summit on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We call for continued efforts to strengthen the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and agreements and to preserve its integrity for maintaining global stability and international peace and security, to maintain the effectiveness and efficiency as well as the consensus-based nature of the relevant multilateral instruments in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control," the document reads.

The leaders reaffirmed "the sole authority of the UN Security Council for imposing sanctions and stress further the imperative of refraining from any coercive measures not based on international law, in particular the UN Charter."

"We call for a further consolidation and strengthening of the working methods of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committees to ensure their effectiveness, responsiveness and transparency and look forward to continuing BRICS engagement on these issues," the declaration adds.