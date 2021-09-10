50 new routes, 5 new airports in Scindia’s 100-day plan for reforms in aviation sector

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled on Thursday a 100-day ambitious plan to bring major reforms in the aviation sector, including operationalising five airports, six heliports and 50 new routes under the regional connectivity UDAN scheme. Out of the 50 new routes, at least 30 will be operationalised by October 2021, he added.

“We have a 100-day plan for the ministry on the basis of which we’ll be answerable to the stakeholders transparently. Under this 100-day target, we have three main foundations: infrastructure, policy targets and reforms initiative,” Scindia said at a press conference, adding that the scheme will continue till November 30.

Under the 100-day scheme, the airports are set to come up in Keshod (Gujarat), Deogarh (Jharkhand), Gondia(Maharashtra), Sindhudurg(Maharashtra), and Kushinagar(Uttar Pradesh), while heliports will be made operational in Sanjoli(Shimla), Sase (Manali), Mandi, Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Haldwani, Almora (Uttarakhand), he added.

A grievance portal, AirSewa 3.0, will also be set up as part of the plan.

Scindia said airlines will now be responsible for ensuring that passengers get refunds within the promised timeframe, even if tickets are bought through travel agents or online portals.