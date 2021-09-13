North Korea tested new long-range cruise missile

North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, state media said Monday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The test-firings took place on Saturday and Sunday after two years of research, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance.... has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years," the KCNA said.

"Detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. were conducted with success," it added.