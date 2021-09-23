Tamil Nadu eyes $100 billion exports by 2030, signs MoUs worth Rs 2,120.54 crore

The Tamil Nadu authorities on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding for twenty-four initiatives worth Rs 2,120.54 crore, whereas Chief Minister M Ok Stalin mentioned the federal government’s aim is to extend the state’s exports to USD 100 billion by 2030.

The state authorities’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (M-TIPB) entered into an MoU with Flipkart/Walmart for promotion of e-commerce amongst MSMEs in Tamil Nadu by means of a provider growth programme.

This initiative envisages increasing the capabilities of MSMEs by means of intensive coaching and assist and equip them to scale up their companies and develop into a part of home and world provide chains.

M-TIPB and The Indo German Chamber of Commerce entered into an MoU for collaboration between MSMEs within the state and companies in Germany. The MoU would facilitate linkages, interplay, expertise collaboration programmes and export alternatives for MSMEs within the state.

Presided by Chief Minister Stalin, the inaugural of the Tamil Nadu Exports Conclave, organised by the departments of the state and central governments to showcase the strengths of Tamil Nadu in exports, was held right here at this time.

The conclave is a part of nation-wide occasions to commemorate the seventy fifth anniversary of Indian Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).