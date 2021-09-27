EAM Jaishankar flies to Mexico after round of bilateral meetings on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is continuing a series of bilateral engagements here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will leave for Mexico on Sunday at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón.

He will be paying an official visit to Mexico from September 26-28, his first visit to the North American country as the External Affairs Minister, during which he will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In addition to his meeting with Casaubón, he will also call on President of Mexico Manuel López Obrador and interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico, which is currently India’s second largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the 2021-22 period.

Ahead of his departure for Mexico, Jaishankar continued his bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of various nations on the sidelines of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which is now drawing down.