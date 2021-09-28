Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected for the third time last week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trudeau, speaking with reporters in Ottawa at his first full news conference since the election, also said lawmakers would be back in parliament this fall and that getting vaccine mandates in place would be his new government's priority.

"I have asked Chrystia Freeland to continue serving as deputy prime minister and our minister of finance, and she has accepted," he said.

"We will be swearing in Cabinet in the month of October and we will be bringing back the House of Commons before the end of fall," he added.