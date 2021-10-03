UN chief condemns attacks on peacekeepers in Mali

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Saturday's improvised explosive device attacks against a convoy of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali near Tessalit, Kidal region, in which a peacekeeper from Egypt was killed and four others were seriously injured, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The secretary-general expressed his deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as the government and people of Egypt. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

Attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, the secretary-general said. He called on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly, according to the statement.

Guterres reaffirmed the UN solidarity with the people and government of Mali.