India's Bharat Biotech plans to supply 90 million Covaxin doses a month by Dec

India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine to be approved, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, has barely contributed 11-12 per cent to the country’s national immunisation programme against the coronavirus virus.

The bulk of the vaccines for the programme have come from its peer, Serum Institute of India, which is making a licensed version of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Vaxzevria, which is known as Covishield in India.

More than 720 million Covishield vaccines have been administered to Indians, while only 94.6 million Covaxin doses, or about 10 million a month, have been given so far, according to the government’s vaccine-tracking site CoWin.

Now, however, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker is shifting gears. In August, Bharat Biotech had supplied around 20 million doses of Covaxin. In September, the company aimed to supply 35 million doses, and take this up to 55 million by October.