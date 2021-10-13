India committed to mainstream biodiversity consideration across all sectors: Environment Minister

Mainstreaming biodiversity consideration in all key sectors of development and promoting human well-being and inclusive growth are "the main mantra" of India''s governance strategy, Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Addressing virtually the high-level ministerial segment of the UN Biodiversity conference roundtable on ''putting biodiversity on a path of recovery'', he said the recent digital reporting by India has "significantly" contributed to achieving the global conservation target under Aichi Biodiversity Target-11 and the Sustainable Development Goal-15.

"I am very pleased to convey India’s strong commitment to the global 30 by 30 initiative," he said.

The minister noted that a new biodiversity science based on the principles of sustainability and landscape conservation is emerging across the globe, focusing on the many ways in which society is both shaping and responding to changes in biodiversity.