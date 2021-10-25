Zika virus case reported in northern India
A new Zika virus case was detected in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The patient is reportedly an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.
After the patient began showing mysterious symptoms, his blood samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) situated in the southwestern city of Pune, said the media report.
The report quoted a senior medical officer as saying that the patient had been suffering from fever for the past many days.
