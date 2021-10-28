6 companies to recall nearly 330,000 vehicles over faulty parts in South Korea

Hyundai Motor Co, Volvo Korea and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 330,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The four other companies are Kia Corp., McLaren, Husqvarna Motorcycles Korea and Myeong Won INC, which sells the Fleta two-wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The companies are recalling a combined 327,598 units in 20 kinds of models, the statement said.

The problems include a faulty brake pedal system in Hyundai's Palisade SUV, air bag inflator problems in Volvo's S60 sedan, and a faulty fuel hose system in the McLaren 570S, which is imported by Kiheung International Ltd., it said.

The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services on Thursday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.