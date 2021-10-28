Konkan Shakti 2021: India, UK take part in maiden bilateral tri-service exercise

Other News 28 October 2021 13:59 (UTC+04:00)
Konkan Shakti 2021: India, UK take part in maiden bilateral tri-service exercise

The sea phase of the maiden bilateral tri-service exercise 'Konkan Shakti 2021' between the UK and Indian Armed Forces commenced off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea.

According to a statement by the Indian Navy, all participating units were split into two opposing forces with the aim of achieving 'sea control' to land Army ground-troops at a pre-designated site.

"One force was led by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flag ship INS Chennai, other warships of the Indian Navy and HMS Richmond, the Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigate. The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprising aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships, and Indian warships," the statement from the Indian Navy said.

"The high level of interoperability displayed on the first day of the exercise reflects the high standards of professionalism and preparedness of both navies. It is also reflective of a high level of mutual trust and understanding that has been built over a period of many years," the Indian Navy said.

The two forces integrated within their groups with exercises such as replenishment at sea approaches, air direction and strike operations by fighter aircraft (MiG 29Ks and F35Bs), cross control of helicopters (Sea King, Chetak and Wildcat), transiting through war-at-sea scenarios, and gun shoots on expendable air targets.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Indian Govt looks to revive tourism sector as jab drive gathers steam
Indian Govt looks to revive tourism sector as jab drive gathers steam
PM Modi reaffirms India’s focus on free &amp; open Indo-Pacific
PM Modi reaffirms India’s focus on free & open Indo-Pacific
Konkan Shakti 2021: India, UK take part in maiden bilateral tri-service exercise
Konkan Shakti 2021: India, UK take part in maiden bilateral tri-service exercise
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing volume of gold Business 14:55
Indian Govt looks to revive tourism sector as jab drive gathers steam Other News 14:53
Canadian company to invest in exploration of gold deposits in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:53
Turkish company talks plans for crop, livestock production in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 14:49
21 subject olympiad winners enter Baku Higher Oil School Society 14:46
IRENEX shares data on sales of Iran’s NIOPDC at energy exchange Oil&Gas 14:46
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 14:40
Azerbaijan’s 9M2021 imports of Turkish chemical products increase Turkey 14:39
Kazakhstan to build capacious renewable energy facilities Kazakhstan 14:32
PM Modi reaffirms India’s focus on free & open Indo-Pacific Other News 14:28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 28 Society 14:25
Chief Financial Officer of Azerbaijan's Bravo supermarket chain talks profit prospects Business 14:25
Pension savings in Kazakhstan increase Finance 14:24
Iran's Bistoon TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 14:21
Romania plays very important role in Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:02
Konkan Shakti 2021: India, UK take part in maiden bilateral tri-service exercise Other News 13:59
Georgian public foreign debt on the rise Georgia 13:57
During second Karabakh war, we felt support of people of Kyrgyzstan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:56
Turkey occupies very important place in international arena - Azerbaijani President Politics 13:56
EBRD talks details of putting out former uranium mining sites in Uzbekistan Business 13:56
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister as PM Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet Other News 13:48
Kazakhstan reports decrease in volume of money transfers Finance 13:47
Azerbaijan's Barda city commemorates victims of Armenian aggression during second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Politics 13:46
Russia’s Gazprombank projects Azerbaijan’s refinancing rate level Business 13:44
Iran’s Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company reaches increase in production Oil&Gas 13:37
Armenia ready to begin delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan Politics 13:36
Azerbaijani President congratulates Turkish counterpart Politics 13:28
Saipem announces time of returning EBITDA to pre-COVID level Oil&Gas 13:18
Iran shares amount of needed money for construction of roads, bridges in Khuzestan Province Construction 13:18
Iran reveals volume of trade turnover via border terminals in Sistan & Baluchestan Province Business 13:15
Saipem reveals revenue forecasts for 2H 2021 Oil&Gas 13:13
Turkey acting jointly with Azerbaijan regarding normalization of relations with Armenia - FM Politics 13:11
Saipem sees significant increase in revenues Oil&Gas 13:06
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Tekirdag port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:57
Armenia lagged behind Azerbaijan in armaments issue – Armenian president Armenia 12:56
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work to restore houses damaged from Armenian shelling during Second Karabakh War - Trend TV (PHOTO) Politics 12:48
Ryanair vows 5-day refund turnaround after COVID criticism Europe 12:47
Hungary talks on measures to diversify gas supply routes Oil&Gas 12:44
Hungary’s gas reservoirs 86% full, well above EU average Oil&Gas 12:39
Investment projects in Turkmen oil and gas fields in Caspian Sea discussed at int'l conference Turkmenistan 12:36
BSTDB ready to support Azerbaijan to meet emission commitments under Paris agreement (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:35
Bank Keshavarzi Iran sees increase in loans issued for purchase of agricultural machinery Finance 12:35
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery boosts crude imports Oil&Gas 12:18
Turkmenistan Airlines simplifies clearance of int’l cargo transportation Turkmenistan 12:18
Turkmenistan, Danish Haldor Topsoe to co-op in ammonia, methanol production Turkmenistan 12:17
Azerbaijan sees significant growth in investment in capital market Business 12:14
Iran increases exports through Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 12:12
Remains of two people found in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam - Prosecutor General's Office Society 12:10
Azerbaijan to discuss change of state duties Economy 11:56
Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:46
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services Tenders 11:46
Iran allocates financial aid to support maritime industries Business 11:46
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Romanian ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:45
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:41
Baku Stock Exchange talks readiness to issue "Green Bonds" for Azerbaijan's liberated lands Business 11:37
Israel 2021-22 budget clears parliament's finance committee Israel 11:25
Kazakh banks increase lending value m-o-m Finance 11:23
Iran builds prefabricated homes in Kish Island Business 11:20
Azerbaijan's Bravo auctions its first bonds via Baku Stock Exchange (PHOTO) Economy 11:11
Azerbaijan completes repairs of houses in Jojug Marjanli damaged by Armenia’s shelling (PHOTO) Society 11:10
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:09
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 28 Georgia 11:07
Iran's Astara port , Russia's Astrakhan port declared sister ports Business 11:05
Kazakhstan reports increase in all types of deposits Finance 11:04
Kazakhstan to consider construction of reservoirs in Kyzylorda region Kazakhstan 11:02
Kazakhstan doesn’t plan to suspend scheduled flights – ministry Kazakhstan 10:51
Iran reactivates fuel stations after cyberattack Business 10:37
Azerbaijan betters positions in revised Global Firepower 2021 rating Politics 10:35
Iranian currency rates for October 28 Finance 10:32
Booster jab is important for long-term protection against COVID-19 - Azerbaijani doctor Society 10:28
National Iranian Oil Company discloses volume of gas to be extracted in country Oil&Gas 10:26
SOCAR Ukraine sees 11% increase in fuel sales Oil&Gas 10:09
Iran and Turkmenistan sign cooperation document Business 09:50
Iran's export to Kazakhstan increases Business 09:49
Azerbaijani boxers start performance in World Cup in Belgrade with victory Society 09:48
Azerbaijan repatriates 38 children from Iraqi orphanages – MFA Politics 09:29
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Antalya port Turkey 09:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 30 Oil&Gas 09:25
Brent falls to two-week low after inventory shock Oil&Gas 09:17
Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov Iran 08:41
Georgia increases re-exports of vehicles Georgia 08:24
Coronavirus caseload in Kazakhstan climbs to 934,387 Kazakhstan 08:07
Iran prepares to boost maritime transit Iran 08:00
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal US 07:39
6 companies to recall nearly 330,000 vehicles over faulty parts in South Korea Other News 06:54
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target, says pathway more important Other News 06:03
Australia eases COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of border reopening World 05:24
Barcelona sack coach Koeman after loss to Rayo Vallecano World 04:46
US, Turkey hold new talks to 'resolve F-35 dispute' US 03:58
EU top court fines Poland 1 mln euros per day amid legal row Europe 03:22
Turkey reports 26,896 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:25
US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal Nuclear Program 01:39
Portugal's parliament rejects budget, snap election looms in 2022 Europe 00:45
Russian expert talks on importance of commissioning of Fuzuli Int'l Airport Politics 00:15
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian Interfax agency on October 28, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 28, 2020 Politics 00:01
Blinken says he ordered reviews of State Dept's evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan Other News 27 October 23:51
Moderna COVID shot could be used in U.S. children, teens within weeks World 27 October 22:56
London launches Europe's biggest scheme to drive polluting vehicles off roads Europe 27 October 22:06
14th batch of Sputnik V vaccines delivered to Iran Embassy in Moscow Iran 27 October 21:27
All news