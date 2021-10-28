Konkan Shakti 2021: India, UK take part in maiden bilateral tri-service exercise

The sea phase of the maiden bilateral tri-service exercise 'Konkan Shakti 2021' between the UK and Indian Armed Forces commenced off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea.

According to a statement by the Indian Navy, all participating units were split into two opposing forces with the aim of achieving 'sea control' to land Army ground-troops at a pre-designated site.

"One force was led by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flag ship INS Chennai, other warships of the Indian Navy and HMS Richmond, the Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigate. The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprising aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships, and Indian warships," the statement from the Indian Navy said.

"The high level of interoperability displayed on the first day of the exercise reflects the high standards of professionalism and preparedness of both navies. It is also reflective of a high level of mutual trust and understanding that has been built over a period of many years," the Indian Navy said.

The two forces integrated within their groups with exercises such as replenishment at sea approaches, air direction and strike operations by fighter aircraft (MiG 29Ks and F35Bs), cross control of helicopters (Sea King, Chetak and Wildcat), transiting through war-at-sea scenarios, and gun shoots on expendable air targets.