Five More Countries Recognise India's Covid Vaccination Certificate

Five more countries including Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius and Mongolia have decided to recognize India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, Trend reports citing ndtv.com.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more countries recognize India's vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

During a Special Briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said India has proposed a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certification at the G20 Summit.

"The issue of vaccination certification was, I think discussed especially with the EU representatives," he said.

Earlier today, the Australian government gave recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for traveller's vaccination status in the country.