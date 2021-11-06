Launch of Crew-3 mission to ISS postponed again, NASA says

The launch of the third crew aboard the Crew Dragon spaceship to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed at least to November 10 due to a delayed return of the second crew of this project, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Earlier, the launch had been rescheduled for November 8 due to weather conditions in Florida, now, since the splashdown of the Crew-2 mission has been scheduled for the same day, the launch was postponed for two more days. According to a statement published on the agency’s website, the launch is now scheduled for November 10 at 21:03 Eastern Standard Time while the docking is planned for November 11 at 19:10 Eastern Standard Time.

"NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission will launch four astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station. Assigned to the mission are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer," the statement said.