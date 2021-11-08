Government orders 1 crore doses of Zydus vaccine, to take call on use for kids

India is all set to get a fourth Covid vaccine this month with the Centre placing orders for 1 crore doses of Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila’s three-dose candidate. The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, has already been granted emergency use authorisation for adults and children above 12, making it potentially the first to be administered to the adolescent population in India.

Top government sources told The Indian Express that the needle-free vaccine, which has demonstrated primary efficacy of 66.66 per cent in phase 3 trials, will be made available “within November” — and “final deliberations” are being held to decide on its use among children.

The Centre’s move also paves the way for the use of the first Covid vaccine in the world to be developed on a DNA platform where the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins are reproduced to create antibodies.

According to sources, the Covid standing committee of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), which is India’s apex advisory body on immunisation, is currently discussing two key aspects of the use of ZyCoV-D.

“First, NTAGI is looking at the use of this vaccine for adults. Approximately 70 crore of the estimated eligible adult population of 93 crore have received their first dose. That leaves us with a small group. NTAGI will take a call on which category in this group would be given the DNA vaccine,” the sources said.

“Second, NTAGI is in final deliberations to recommend this vaccine’s use in the adolescent population. This vaccine should be available within November after these two decisions are taken,” sources said.