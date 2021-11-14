Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured

At least 68 prisoners were killed and more than two dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador's Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, the government said on Saturday, in what officials characterize as fights among rival gangs, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The penitentiary, located in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country's worst incident of prison violence in recent history. read more

The government has blamed disputes between drug trafficking gangs for control of prisons for the violence.

Dozens were gathered outside the prison on Saturday afternoon waiting for news of loved ones, who many said they had not heard from since Friday afternoon.