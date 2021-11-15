Bulgaria faces political uncertainty with no clear winner in exit polls
Sunday faced tough talks towards forming a government after exit polls showed no clear winner emerged in the country's third parliamentary election this year, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The centre-right GERB party of former Premier Boyko Borissov was ahead in three surveys.
Alpha Research's exit poll showed GERB ahead with 24.8%, while Gallup International saw the new centrist faction, We Continue the Change, coming first with 25.7%. The other exit polls showed GERB leading with about 23.5%-24.7% of the vote.
