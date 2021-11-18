Aid to Afghanistan, movement of people discussed as US Special Envoy Thomas West visits India

India and the US Tuesday explored ways to facilitate the movement of people in and out of Afghanistan and efforts to send aid into the war-torn country under a global initiative. The discussion took place during US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West’s meetings with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Trend reports citing ThePrint.

Talks on the movement of people are important, since that has been an issue between New Delhi and Kabul, according to official sources.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan,” Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.