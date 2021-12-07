IOC respects US’ decision to boycott upcoming Beijing Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) understands the decision made by the US officials to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, Agence France-Presse stated referring to the IOC spokesperson, Trend reports citing TASS.
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US decided to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Games.
"The presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects," the IOC spokesperson noted.
The Beijing Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, 2022.
