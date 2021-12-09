Seven U.N. peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion

An explosion on Wednesday in central Mali killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and seriously wounded three others, the U.N. mission said on Twitter, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare, an area where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate. No group claimed responsibility on Wednesday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the attack against the convoy, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be swiftly brought to justice," Dujarric said.