Seven U.N. peacekeepers killed in central Mali explosion
An explosion on Wednesday in central Mali killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and seriously wounded three others, the U.N. mission said on Twitter, Trend reports citing Reuters.
A logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device between the towns of Douentza and Sevare, an area where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate. No group claimed responsibility on Wednesday.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the attack against the convoy, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
"He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be swiftly brought to justice," Dujarric said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Initial acquaintance with minefields maps provided by Armenia creates impression of inaccuracy – ANAMA
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan to co-op in dev’t of North-South transport corridor – Astrakhan governor
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to develop document on conceptual approach to digital currency creation in 2022
MasterCard eyes expanding non-cash payment opportunities for public transport in Azerbaijani regions
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issue on construction of bridge and pedestrian crossing over Astarachay River