India a country with tradition that promotes Ahimsa,, Karuna: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday interacted with staff and students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak via video conferencing and asserted that India is a country with thousands of years of a tradition that promotes Ahimsa (non-violence) and Karuna (compassion).

The session on the topic "Facing Challenges with Compassion and Wisdom" was attended by thousands of people across the world.

Expressing his delight at the opportunity to speak with Indian friends, he said that people of many religions coexist in harmony here.

"I came to India as a refugee due to conflict in Tibet. I was really captivated by the religious harmony of this nation. I believe that India is a living example of religious harmony across the world," said Dalai Lama.

He further stated that the age-old tradition and religious peace of the country can help make significant contributions to religious harmony on this planet.

Earlier, he said the western world thought of India's way of life as backward but now they are changing their view. The western world too realizes that the Indian way of life is best for maintaining world peace and harmony, he added.