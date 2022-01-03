Bharat Biotech aims to supply 8Cr Covaxin doses by Feb as India starts inoculating teens

Aiming to touch 100 crore doses of Covaxin in 2022, Bharat Biotech is ready with a new plan to boost vaccine supply as the government kick-starts the vaccination drive for teenagers. Covaxin is the only option available for the segment.

The company will be supplying 7-8 crore vaccines every month, starting February, up from the current 5-6 crore doses.

While Hyderabad and Ankleshwar plants will manufacture vaccines, Bengaluru and Pune plants will manufacture the drug substance or the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) which are the main component of vaccines.

“Bharat Biotech is prepared and ready with its strategies to contribute to India’s vaccination drive, including the drive for teenagers,” the company spokesperson told News18.com.

The company says it continues to invest, upgrade and expand its facilities.

“We have augmented our production, and are well prepared to support this programme. As stated before, manufacturing scale up has been carried out in a stepwise manner across multiple, specially designed Bio-Safety Level-3 production facilities in Hyderabad in Telangana, Malur in Karnataka and Ankleshwar in Gujarat and Pune, Maharashtra, the productions are on track and on target, with an aim to touch an annualized ~1.0 billion doses of Covaxin,” the spokesperson said.