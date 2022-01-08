At business leaders’ summit, Indian Kerala CM tries to draw investors back to the state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to woo investors back to the state by guaranteeing them top-notch facilities. Addressing business leaders from Telangana in Hyderabad, the CM further said that the southern state is looking for strategic partnerships, Trend reports citing India Today.

"We have strengths that are better than what is found in other regions. We are blessed with abundant natural resources. We have a literate work force. I welcome all of you to become a partner for our genuine quest to achieve socio-economic development," he said.

The Kerala CM’s remarks come at a time when Kochi-based Kitex group is investing Rs 2,500 crore in Telangana. Kitex MD Sabu Jacob has previously said that he wouldn't invest in Kerala again owing to the harassment his company faced from state government and officials.

However, Pinarayi Vijayan detailed that Kerala is currently going through a phase of economic development and that the government’s aim is to make it the most investment-friendly state in the country.

"We want to attract more investors and industries that do not harm environmental sustainability," he added.

MP John Brittas was present at the function. Members from CII, CREDAI, leaders of various companies and officials from Telangana government were also present.

The various investment opportunities in Kerala were elaborated during the summit. The state is looking for investors in the fields of bio-technology, information technology, and pharmaceuticals among others.