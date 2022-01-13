Indian space sector needs to be developed for business opportunities: New ISRO Chief

The Indian space sector needs to be developed to provide business opportunities for private players and changes are required in the Indian space programme by keeping in mind the needs of future generations, S Somanath, who was appointed as ISRO chairman, said on Wednesday.

Mr Somanath, who is presently the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Space and the Chairman of the Space Commission which makes him the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Speaking to reporters here about his views about the future direction of the space programme/sector of the country, he said that just like private players have entered this field the world over, similar changes are required in India too and that is the "main agenda".

He said presently the Indian space programme is confined to ISRO, but the government now wants new people to come into this sector.

"It can be private players or big industries. We need to develop our space sector as a business opportunity for them and as a part of our economy. This is the target and it is a big responsibility," he said.