Argentina's COVID-19 tally surpasses 7,000,000

Argentina registered 96,652 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 7,029,624, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, another 88 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 117,989.

A total of 1,965 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, with a bed occupation rate of 42.6 percent nationwide.

According to local authorities, a total of 82,026,588 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country.