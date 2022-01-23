Blast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six

A blast ripped through a minivan in the western Afghan city of Herat on Saturday, killing at least six people, according to officials, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari told Reuters that nine people had been injured. The cause of the blast was not clear.

A health official in Herat, who asked not to be named, said an explosion hit a small van used for public transport just after 1800 local time and that three of the injured were in serious condition.