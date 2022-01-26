Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 350 mln

The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 350 mln, while the number of fatalities has surpassed 5.6 mln, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 9:54 pm Moscow time, as many as 352,796,704 coronavirus cases and 5,600,434 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe, according to the report. The number of confirmed cases grew by 2,158,785 over the past day, while the number of fatalities increased by 6,189.

The highest number of new cases registered worldwide in one day since the pandemic started was reported on January 20, when 4,041,420 COVID-19 cases were posted within 24 hours. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The threshold of 300 mln cases was crossed on January 8, of 250 mln - on November 9, of 200 mln - on August 5.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported by the United States (70,153,597), followed by India (39,799,202), Brazil (24,044,255), France (16,347,127), and the United Kingdom (15,953,689). The highest number of fatalities was reported by the US (860,113), followed by Brazil (623,097), India (490,462), Russia (327,448), and Mexico (303,183).