Best time to set new goals for India-Israel ties, says PM Modi

With the world witnessing significant changes, India’s ties with Israel have become even more significant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Modi said it was the best possible time now to set new goals in the relationship, Trend reports citing The Times of India.

“This day holds importance in our relationship as full diplomatic ties were established between the two countries 30 years ago. A new chapter between the two countries had begun. It was a new chapter but history between us is age-old,” said the PM.

“For centuries, the Jew community has stayed in India in a harmonious environment without any discrimination and has grown. It has made an important contribution in our development journey,” he added.

In a special video message on the occasion, Modi said people of India and Israel have always shared a special relationship.

“There cannot be a better opportunity than now for setting new goals for mutual cooperation when India is marking 75 years of its independence, Israel will mark 75 years of its independence next year and the two countries are marking 30 years of their diplomatic ties,” Modi said.

“On this important milestone of 30 years, I congratulate all. I am confident that India-Israel friendship will continue to set new records of mutual cooperation in the decades to come,” the Prime Minister said.