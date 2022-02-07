India is on course to be the fastest growing economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing a post-Budget interaction with industry body FICCI, assured that India's economic recovery is going to place it as the fastest growing economy amongst others.

Sitharaman also assured that India is prepared to deal with any situation arising out of global developments, including the US Federal Reserve's decision to roll back monetary easing, and will not allow the economy to suffer.

She urged corporates to take advantage of the recovery in the economy and step up investments.

"It's time now for us as Team India to rise. We are at such a juncture where the revival of the economy is very clear...this recovery is therefore going to place India as the fastest growing economy among the larger economies and that would continue even in the next fiscal," the minister said.

Post pandemic, the world order has changed and industry leadership should ensure that India doesn't miss the bus this time, she said.

Recalling that India missed an opportunity post the global financial crisis, she said the taper tantrum was not absolutely well addressed and as a result, India missed out on one big opportunity that was available at the time.