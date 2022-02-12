India faces ‘significant geopolitical challenges’, says White House as it releases Indo-Pacific strategy

India is beset with significant geopolitical challenges, the White House has said, while releasing its Indo-Pacific Strategic Report.

The strategic report, released on 11 February, 2022, is the President Joe Biden-led administration's first region specific report. It outlines the president's vision to firmly anchor the United States' position in the Indo-Pacific, strengthen the region and support India's rise and regional leadership in the process.

"We will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the United States and India work together and through regional groupings to promote stability in South Asia; collaborate in new domains such as health, space, and cyberspace; deepen our economic and technology cooperation; and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific," said the White House statement.

"We recognise that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad and other regional fora, and an engine for regional growth and development," added the White House statement.

However, a senior US official, on condition of anonymity, pointed out the significant challenges New Delhi is beset with.