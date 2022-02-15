LIC woos global investors for IPO via roadshows

A day after submitting of the draft pink herring prospectus, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has commenced formal roadshows with big-ticket global investors, looking for their participation within the nation’s largest public difficulty so far.

Capital Group, Aberdeen Asset Management, California University Endowment, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s GIC are among the many funds that participated in Monday’s investor roadshows, bankers and finance ministry officers advised ET. Three Canadian pension funds, Standard Life, HSBC MF and Franklin Templeton had been different contributors within the roadshows being held just about resulting from Covid-19 curbs.

Some prime home institutional investors are additionally collaborating, sources mentioned. “We have launched roadshows formally now, although informal conversations have been happening for some time. Being the biggest high-profile share sale, we need to be 100% sure about the participation,” mentioned a supply cited above.