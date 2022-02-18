External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to leave Friday for six-day visit to Germany, France
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a six-day visit to Germany and France beginning Friday.
Making an announcement on the two-nation visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Jaishankar will participate in the Munich Security Conference in Germany besides other engagements.
From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
He will also attend an EU ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister
Head of executive authority should go to all villages and meet with their residents - President Ilham Aliyev
We have not received single manat of assistance or loan from anyone to revive Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev
It would be wrong to say that all problems of Baku been resolved, of course - President Ilham Aliyev
Jobs should be provided to young people who were ready to sacrifice their lives - President Ilham Aliyev
Situation in Azerbaijani districts must be thoroughly analyzed and special attention must be paid to existing problems - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO/VIDEO)