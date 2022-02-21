India to set up first IIT in UAE under new trade deal

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will establish its first branch in the UAE as part of the India-UAE trade deal signed on February 18.

This will be the first time an IIT will be established outside India.

"Confirming the historical relations existing between the two countries and realising the need to establish world-class institutions that encourage and support innovation and technological progress, the leaders agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the United Arab Emirates," said a joint UAE-India vision statement.

Presently, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level programmes.

Some of the top IITs in India are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras. Prominently, IITs are known for offering BTech and MTech degree programmes.

Admission in IIT is conducted through Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced, and top-ranking JEE Mains. Qualified students are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.