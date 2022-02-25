Artificial intelligence will transform agriculture trade in 21st century, says PM Narendra Modi

Artificial intelligence is going to completely change the trade related to agriculture and farming in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. While addressing a webinar today on `Smart Agriculture’, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for larger utilization of drones in the agriculture sector.

"Artificial intelligence is going to completely change the trade related to agriculture and farming in the 21st century. The greater use of Kisan drones in agriculture is part of this change. Drone technology will be available on a scale only when we promote agri Startups," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi mentioned in his address today that the government has a lot of emphasis on ‘Per Drop More Crop’ and this is also the need of the hour. "The government has a lot of emphasis on `Per Drop More Crop` and this is also the need of the hour. It also has a lot of potential for the business world. You all know very well what changes will come from the Ken-Betwa link project in Bundelkhand," he said.

Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers` Welfare is implementing `Per Drop More Crop` component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY- PDMC). The PMKSY- PDMC focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation systems.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the celebrations of the `International Year of Millets` and urged people in the corporate world to come forward for branding and promoting India`s millets.

"The year 2023 is the International Year of Millets. In this also our corporate world should come forward for branding, promoting India`s millets. The big missions in other countries should also organize seminars and make people aware of the benefits of millets," said PM Modi.