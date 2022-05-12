India's JNU biologists identify a new way to better treat kala-azar

After successfully finding a new way to attack malaria and tuberculosis, a team of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) researchers is once again leading the way in molecular biology with their latest approach to better treat Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) and post kala-azar dermal leishmaniasis (PKDL).

Kala-azar is one of the biggest health problems identified globally, which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is fatal if left untreated in over 95% of cases. It is characterized by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anemia. It remains one of the top parasitic diseases with outbreak and mortality potential.

Leishmaniasis is caused by protozoan parasites which are transmitted by the bite of infected female phlebotomine sandflies. According to WHO figures, an estimated 7,00,000 to 1 million new cases occur annually.

The study led by Professor Anand Ranganathan of the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) at JNU along with a team under Shailja Singh of SCMM, exploits a green chemistry-based approach to chemically synthesize glycoside derivatives, which are composed of a glucose entity, to enhance efficacy against the strain of Leishmania Donovan.

The study has been published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

"Kala-azar is a dreaded disease and endemic to eastern parts of India. If this new molecule can in any way help combat this disease and prove to be a better and cheaper alternative to the currently used amphotericin B, I believe it would be a good step forward,” Professor Anand Ranganathan of the special Centre for Molecular Medicine, JNU said.