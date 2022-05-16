...
Helicopter carrying three people crashed in South Korea

A helicopter carrying three people crashed in the southern coastal city of Geoje in South Korea, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Sikorsky S-61N went down near the summit of Mt. Seonja at around 9 a.m. while circling the area to transport building materials for renovation work on a mountain trail. Three crewmen, including the pilot, sustained serious injuries, but no deaths have been reported. Firefighting authorities are trying to rescue the injured, the agency said.

