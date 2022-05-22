Death toll from floods in Indian state Assam rises to 14

The death toll from floods hitting India's northeastern state of Assam has risen to 14, after four people including two children, were found dead in the past 24 hours in the floods caused by heavy rains, which have affected the state for nearly a week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the four new deaths were reported from the state's Cachar, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

Besides, seven people are reportedly missing ever since the floods hit the state. The lives of over 700,000 residents have been adversely affected in the floods. Haflong, a town in Dima Hasao district, is among the worst hit in the state.

Choppers of the Indian Air Force have been dispatched to join the rescue operation.

Thousands of people in flood-affected areas have been relocated to temporary relief camps set up by the state government.