Argentina reports first possible monkeypox case

Specialists in Argentina are checking the first possible monkeypox case in that country, Argentina’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Ministry of Health reports the possible monkeypox case. Reports came from Buenos Aires about the patient who may possibly have this disease. It has not been confirmed as of yet," the report said.

According to the ministry, a resident of the Buenos Aires Province turned to medics with symptoms typical of monkeypox after returning from Spain, where he was from April 28 to May 16. "The patient feels well in general, he was isolated and receives medical treatment," the ministry said. Specialists are waiting for the results of the tests.