India to buy 26 fighters for INS Vikrant on G-2-G basis

With the indigenous twin-engine deck-based fighter a decade away, the Narendra Modi government will be buying 26 carrier-based fighters for soon to be commissioned INS Vikrant on a government-to-government basis on the recommendation of the Indian Navy, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.

While the flight test trials of options French Rafale-Marine have already been conducted at the Indian Navy’s shore-based test facility in Goa this January, the trials of US F-18 super hornet are expected to be completed by June 15. Out of the 26 aircraft, the Indian Navy wants 8 twin seater trainers, which can also be used in combat conditions. Both the fighters are virtually of same vintage and both the manufacturers have maintenance, repairs, and overhaul facilities in India.

Both the aircraft have undergone intensive trials at the test facility in Goa but have not landed on India’s sole aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, as it is under major maintenance in Karwar and expected to start sailing later in June. India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is undergoing sea trials and is expected to be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2022.