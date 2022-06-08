Sixth person suspected in murder of Paraguayan prosecutor -Colombia police

A sixth person is suspected in the murder last month of a Paraguayan prosecutor vacationing in Colombia, the head of Colombia's national police said on Tuesday, adding a Brazilian gang initially planned to carry out the murder in Paraguay, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, known for fighting organized crime, was shot dead on the island of Baru near the Caribbean city of Cartagena on May 10, while honeymooning with his wife.

Five people were arrested last week for alleged involvement in the killing.