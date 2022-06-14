India considers wheat export to Bangladesh

India is considering wheat exports to Bangladesh, and four other nations — Indonesia, Oman, UAE, and Yemen.

Following the export ban May 13, India has received requests from the mentioned countries, and the government is considering to export the crop to the countries, reports Mint.

“Following the ban India has received requests from Indonesia, Oman, UAE, Bangladesh and Yemen. The government is evaluating their wheat requirements and availability of wheat with us," a government official told the Indian financial daily.

India kept the government-to-government (G2G) supplies open for its neighbouring countries and others who may be facing a food security threat.

Several trade experts speculated Bangladesh would be seeking more wheat imports from India as it currently imports nearly half of the total wheat exported by India and is also a buyer of wheat from Ukraine and Russia.

Bangladesh imported wheat worth $1.8 billion from Russia and $610.80 million from Ukraine in 2020, the Mint reported.

As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), India exported around $1 billion worth of wheat to Bangladesh in 2021-22.