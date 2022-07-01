Typhoon Chaba approaching south China

Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, is gaining strength as it moves toward south China's Guangdong and Hainan provinces, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the Hainan meteorological department detected that Chaba was about 250 km northeast of Yongxing Island, Sansha City, Hainan and its intensity was slowly increasing while moving at a speed of about 20 km per hour.

The department forecast Chaba to make landfall in the coastal areas of Guangdong and Hainan between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, packing strong winds.

Hainan has started Level III emergency response for flood control and wind prevention and suspended ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait at 8 a.m. Friday.

Strong winds and severe downpours are expected to lash the coastal areas of Hainan, Guangdong and Guangxi from Friday to Monday.

The transport, port and shipping administration in Hainan's capital of Haikou issued a notice to shut down major port services from 8 a.m. Friday to Monday.