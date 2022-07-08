...
Japan ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital on Friday after being shot from behind by what appeared to be a man with a shotgun while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, the network said and Kyodo news agency. Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a campaign stump speech outside a train station, NHK said.

An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

