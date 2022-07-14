India, Madagascar sign MoU on tele-education

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Madagascar government and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited [TCIL] for participation in the e-VBAB (e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharati) network project on Tuesday, Trend reports citing The Print.

The Minister of Higher Education of Madagascar Elia Beatrice Assoumacou signed the MoU at the premises of the Ministry of Higher Education in Antananarivo, Madagascar in presence of the Ambassador of India to Comoros and Madagascar Abhay Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Abhay Kumar said, “During India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-III) held in New Delhi in October 2015, Government of India announced technological upgradation and extension of Pan-Africa e-Network Project (PAeNP) under which tele-education and tele-medicine services were successfully implemented in 48 countries in Africa including the Republic of Madagascar.”

“The technological upgradation and extension of the Pan African e-Network Project is known as e-VidyaBharti and e-ArogyaBharti Network Project. The Republic of Madagascar participated in the PAeNP. Now with the signing of this MOU, different online degree/diploma courses will be offered to Malagasy citizens, free of cost. The students can go on the online portal and register themselves for the courses,” he added.

A total of 26 major Indian universities (including Andhra University, Chandigarh University, Amity University Indira Gandhi National Open University) are participating in the project offering more than 300 different courses in Management, Computer Science, Commerce, Science, Health care, Humanities and Arts. The details of the courses are available on iLearn portal, ilearn.gov.in.

On completion of courses, soft copies of degrees/certificates will be given to students and hard copies will be sent by post.

The Minister of Higher Education Assoumacou expressed her delight at the signing of the MoU.

“This agreement comes under the programme and vision of the Ministry of Higher Education to promote online education in Madagascar. The tele-education offers lectures ranging from bachelors degree to higher studies. It is totally free of cost. However, there are some eligibility criteria for students who want to apply for it and after completion of study, students will get their degrees and diplomas.”

“I would like to thank Indian Government for this opportunity to all my students and for supporting higher education in Madagascar through this agreement. Thank you for giving chance to Malagasy students to study online in many fields,” the Minister added.

The registrations for July 2022 Session have started.