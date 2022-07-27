India’s leadership vital to fight global hunger: US aid chief

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power, who is on a visit to India, said that India’s insights and leadership are vital to help fight global hunger.

“With US support, India transformed from food aid recipient to major agricultural exporter. To tackle the global food crisis, India’s insights and leadership are vital. I met with experts in Delhi to discuss how India’s expertise can be brought to bear to help fight global hunger,” Power wrote in a tweet.

The USAID chief also met with NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer and said that India can guide the world and help them with its development roadmap.

“Met with Param Iyer, new CEO of NITI Aayog, the Indian govt’s policy think tank. India’s experiences, from digital innovation to reducing water waste to eliminating paperwork burdens, can inform development roadmaps worldwide,” she wrote.

Amid the global food crisis, USAID chief Power is visiting India from July 25-27.

“I visited USAID’s “Water ATM” near Sarojini Market which provides safe, affordable drinking water 24/7 for the community, including autorickshaw drivers, construction workers & a local chai stand at the market. Just one example of the concrete impact of US-India collaboration.”

Power’s visit is seen to be crucial in underscoring the United States’ enduring partnership with the Government of India and the Indian people.

She will participate in meetings and events demonstrating US commitment to partnering with India, the world’s largest democracy, as a global development leader in addressing some of the world’s most pressing development challenges, such as addressing the global food security crisis, tackling the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and supporting countries in need, the USAID release had added.