India emphasizes on role of Peacebuilding Commission at UNSC

After the recent deaths of peacekeepers in Congo, India emphasized peacebuilding and sustaining peace at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (local time).

“The Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) should exercise its convening role more effectively. It must involve itself more proactively in the activities of the Peacebuilding Fund to address the financial deficit, said Ambassador R Ravindra, Charge d’affaires, at UNSC. India has acknowledged PBC’s significance since its inception and deeply appreciated its advisory, bridging and convening roles.

“Our perspective on addressing conflicts has undergone a paradigm shift; from resolution, reconciliation and recovery to prevention and reconstruction,” said Ravindra.

The Indian envoy focussed on sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, and political processes which form an integral part of conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts today.

“We believe PBC needs enhanced support and increased focus from the member-states in fulfilling its mandate. We emphasize that inclusivity is cardinal to advancing national peacebuilding objectives. An exclusively donor-driven approach to peacebuilding may not be the most prudent path to follow,” said Ravindra.

He further said that enhanced financial support for peacebuilding activities should be merit-based.

“The ongoing discourse on enhanced financial support for peacebuilding activities through sources other than voluntary contributions merits an in-depth and careful study of the ramifications on the UN ecosystem. Any decision to that effect must be consensus-based,” said Ravindra.

