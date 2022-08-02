India to work towards unlocking trade potential with Central Asia through Chabahar Port: Union Shipping Minister

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal affirmed India’s commitment towards unlocking the trade potential with the Central Asian region through the use of Chabahar Port in Iran.

On the occasion of ‘Chabahar Day’, Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Ministry along with the Indian Ports Global Ltd. (IPGL) which was formed to participate in Shahid Behesthi Port at Chabahar development project, organized a conference in Mumbai on Sunday, where the Union Minister Shri Sonowal and the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik interacted with the high level diplomatic delegation from Central Asian Countries.

Sonowal also said, “Our vision is to make Chabahar Port a transit hub under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to reach out to CIS countries”.

“Chabahar Day” is celebrated to mark the beginning of INSTC - an Indian vision to economize movement of cargo between India and Central Asia.

The Chabahar Port located in Iran is the commercial transit centre for the region and especially Central Asia.

The high level diplomatic delegation present on the occasion included Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, Ambassador, Republic of Kazakhstan; Asein Isaev, Ambassador, Kyrgyzstan;Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador Tajikistan; Shalar Geldynazarov Amassador, Turkmenistan, Dilshod Akhatov, Ambassador, Uzbekistan, Jalil Eslami, Deputy of Port and Economic Affairs of PMO; Zakia Wardak, Consul General (CG), Afghanistan; A M Alikhani, Consul General, Islamic Republic of Iran and His Excellency Masoud Ostad Hossein.

Rajeev Jalota, Chairman, Indian Ports Association, JP Singh, Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs and Sunil Mukundan, MD, Indian Ports Global Ltd. (IPGL) were also present among the dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said, “The idea of INSTC via the vibrant Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar in Iran is an idea to connect the two markets using a multi modal logistical corridor”.

This will rationalise our logistics cost which will contribute towards the trade volume between the two regions, he said.