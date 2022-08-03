India passes Bill to implement global norms on endangered species

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed by voice vote the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill-2021 that seeks to provide for implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2021. It seeks to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said 41 members participated in the debate and all of them unanimously welcomed the amendments proposed to the Bill.

Elaborating the objectives of the Bill, Yadav said a management committee is necessary for proper exports as per the CITES agreement. “When we export a product from our country, we will certify that no poaching of endangered species has been undertaken for that item,” he said.

Dispelling members’ apprehensions about elephants being taken by a trust in Jamnagar, Yadav referred to a judgment of the Karnataka High Court that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

“There has been a religious and cultural tradition in the country. If we had reared elephants, it would have been done with respect. We have adopted elephants with our lifestyle in Kerala and other places also…Regulation will be done by the central board but we will follow our tradition, cultural tradition to continue the protection of elephants,” Yadav said.